UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, Sept 25 Norwegian police said on Friday it will investigate whether Volkswagen's vehicle emissions scandal has broken any laws in Norway.
The police will among other things look at whether imported cars were affected, the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.