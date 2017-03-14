UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian labour unions and Norway's biggest employers' organisation have agreed a wage deal for 2017, avoiding a strike, the two announced on Tuesday.
The agreement between LO and YS, two umbrella groups for Norwegian unions, and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), the employers' organization, covers a broad section of manufacturing workers and is expected to set guidelines for other wage talks in Norway.
The agreement will result in a 2.4 percent increase in wages, the groups said.
"Wages in Norway are among the highest in Europe. Therefore, the rise in wages at home has to be lower than in the countries we compete with," said Kristin Skogen Lund, the head of the NHO.
The deal includes workers in the oil industry, but employees working on many offshore drilling rigs will hold their own talks later. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Larry King)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.