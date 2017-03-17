UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, March 17 Norwegian labour union YS has agreed a wage deal with the Enterprise Federation of Norway, also known as Virke, resulting in a pay rise of 2.4 percent for 2017, YS affiliate Parat said in a statement on Friday.
Virke's member companies are mostly in service industries, such as retail and tourism, and have some 225,000 employees.
The wage deal was in line with an agreement between manufacturing firms and labour unions signed on Tuesday.
Virke is also negotiating with the LO union, Norway's biggest. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources