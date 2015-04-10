OSLO, April 10 Norway's government has proposed appointing a new central bank deputy governor to oversee the country's $885 billion oil fund, aiming to increase control over the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, it said on Friday.

The proposal, which requires parliamentary approval, would create a second deputy governor position at the bank with prime responsibility for overseeing the country's "rainy day" fund, which invests in 9,000 companies and holds over 1 percent of all stocks globally.

The fund, whose value equates to more than $170,000 for each of Norway's 5.16 million people, has come under criticism from independent groups who argue that the central bank's board, which also includes external members with full-time jobs, does not have the capacity to properly oversee the fund.

"Although we have seen no indications of specific problems so far, we are seriously concerned about the board's ability to act effectively during an international crisis, which would require substantial special attention to fund management and monetary policy at the same time, including the Bank's role as lender of last resort," a group of economists said in a report last year.

The fund, part of the central bank, is currencly run by a chief executive who reports to the bank's governor.

The move also comes as the finance ministry and the bank have discussed expanding the fund's mandate to buy more types of assets, including infrastructure and possibly unlisted companies.

The fund is expected to exceed $1 trillion before the end of the decade but its growth is seen slowing as falling oil prices reduce inflows. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)