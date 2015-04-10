(Adds detail, infrastructure, environment mandate)
OSLO, April 10 Norway wants to increase
oversight at its $885 billion sovereign wealth fund, consider
investments in more real assets and expand the fund's
environmental mandate, the government said on Friday.
The fund has become one of the biggest investors in the
world, and it needs increased control after a period of
exceptional growth, the government said in a series of
proposals. It may also need to diversify its portfolio of
investment.
Managed by the central bank, the fund now hold $170,000 for
each of Norway's 5.16 million people and owns over 1 percent of
global shares with holdings in more than 9,000 companies.
The proposals must be approved by parliament, but so far no
significant opposition to them has risen. If given the go-ahead
to diversify after a one-year review, the fund could get a
specific mandate to buy unlisted infrastructure, invest in
renewable energy and buy into emerging markets, Finance Minister
Siv Jensen said.
The central bank has repeatedly warned that future returns
were likely to dwindle, falling short of the government's target
for a four percent real return, and the fund needed to diversify
its portfolio.
The finance ministry said it would appoint a new deputy
governor at the bank to oversee assets management. It also asked
an expert group to prepare by next year a study on whether to
allow more real asset purchases.
The proposals are a response to criticism of the central
bank from independent groups who argue that its board, made up
mostly of external members with full-time jobs, lacks the
capacity to properly oversee the fund after years of
unexpectedly rapid growth.
In a broader review, the ministry also appointed a
commission for two years to consider further changes in how the
the central bank is managed. That would only affect oversight,
not how monetary policy is conducted.
In another change aimed at increased flexibility, the
government will also allow the fund to deviate more from its
investment benchmarks, taking more decisions in-house.
The fund, built from Norway's oil and gas revenues, is
forecast to exceed $1 trillion before the end of the decade, but
lower oil prices could slow its growth as Norway's revenues from
offshore energy fall.
The government also said it would increase to 30 billion to
60 billion crowns the fund's mandate to invest in
environment-related assets. In addition, it will strengthen
rules to exclude companies with the biggest responsibility for
climate change.
