MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
OSLO Oct 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can invest up to $1.5 billion in China after authorities increased its investment quota from $1 billion, the fund's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.
"We have applied for a bigger quota (than $1.5 billion) but we have not been able to receive it. We want to invest considerably more in the Chinese market," Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Alister Doyle)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: