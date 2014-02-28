OSLO Feb 28 Norway's $840 billion sovereign
wealth fund, one of the world's biggest investors, sold shares
in some coal and gold miners because their business models are
not considered sustainable, the fund said on Friday.
"During 2013 we sold stocks in companies whose main
activities are gold and coal," Yngve Slyngstad, the fund's chief
executive told reporters. "These sectors are particularly
challenging."
In presentation material, Slyngstad said that "in 2013 we
continued to sell us out companies that we evaluated their
business model as not sustainable over the long-term: gold
extraction, coal extraction and palm oil."
