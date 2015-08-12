OSLO Aug 12 Up to half of all shares traded by
the world's largest sovereign wealth fund are bought and sold
outside of stock markets in a bid to cut transaction costs, a
fivefold rise since 2010, a senior executive at Norges Bank
Investment Management (NBIM) said.
The manager of Norway's $873 billion oil fund is gradually
moving away from automated trading in favour of a measured
approach that even includes the services of stockbrokers, Chief
Investment Officer for Asset Strategies Oyvind Schanke said.
In a recent report, NBIM argued that global stock exchanges
are failing to meet the needs of large institutional investors
as the race towards ever faster buying and selling is both
unnecessary and costly, benefiting only high-frequency traders.
"I believe more and more people realise that being part of
the speed race is unnecessary ... We're seeking to slow things
down," Schanke said in an interview with Reuters at the fund's
head office in Oslo.
With more than 9,000 companies in its portfolio, NBIM owns
on average 1.3 percent of all listed shares globally. About 62
percent of its funds are invested in stocks, while 35 percent is
in bonds and the remaining in real estate.
In 2008 about three quarters of the fund's share trading was
done via algorithms, but that number is now down to around 40-42
percent, Schanke said.
"We've cut back on it and are instead actively looking for
liquidity," he added. "The cost of trading rose over time and
only began to fall when we began to seek out blocks (of
shares)."
Schanke estimated that 40-50 percent of the fund's share
purchases are now done in large batches rather than in
incremental trades of smaller stakes. As late as 2010, block
trading made up only around 10 percent of the volumes.
"We've been worried by a rise in the cost of trading. We
believe stock exchanges have been too focused on execution, the
high speed and low latency," he added.
NBIM is also a co-founder of Plato Partnership, a trading
platform being developed by banks, asset managers and brokers to
enable the execution of large trades without alerting
high-frequency traders to the intention to buy or sell.
The Plato consortium recently announced it was in talks with
the London Stock Exchange Group's Turquoise unit to set
up the planned trading site, or dark pool, to allow the
anonymous trades.
"Depending on the talks going well, this could move quickly.
That's what we hope for," Schanke said.
Stock market operators are also experimenting with so-called
intra-day auctions of shares, allowing bigger trades than the
smaller increments of stocks that are processed during normal
trade.
"Stock exchanges are becoming more responsive ... They see
to a greater degree that the large customers are an important
part of the market," Schanke said.
