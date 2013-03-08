* European holdings 48 pct in 2012 vs 53 pct in 2011
* Equity holdings 61.2 pct at end 2012 vs 58.7 pct at end
2011
* Sells French, UK govt debt, buys Mexico, Japan
OSLO, March 8 Norway's $710 billion sovereign
wealth fund continued to shift away from Europe at the end of
last year as the continent's economies struggled, buying into
key Asian and emerging markets instead, it said on Friday.
The fund, one of the world's biggest investors, cut its
European holdings to 48 percent by the end of the year from 53
percent a year earlier, shifting its portfolio to gain exposure
to fast-developing markets where it sees the strength of the
world's economy in the years ahead.
The oil fund, which owns about 1 percent of global shares,
is raising its holdings in Asia, the Americas, and emerging
markets in general, hoping its portfolio will better reflect the
new world economy.
In the last quarter of the year, its holdings of French and
British government bonds fell sharply while it bought Japanese,
Mexican, German and Italian government debt, it said. It
continued to have close to no exposure to Greek, Portuguese and
Irish government debt.
A Reuters poll of leading investment houses in February
indicated that a small majority investors believe the U.S.
dollar will be the best-performing major currency this year.
The fund, which grew by about $100 billion over the past
year, lifted the share of equities in the portfolio to 61.2
percent by the end of the year from 58.7 percent a year earlier,
capitalising on a bull market.
The oil fund, which invests Norway's surplus oil wealth,
holds around $140,000 for each of the country's 5 million
citizens. It is expected to growth to $1.1 trillion by 2020 and
record investments into the sector indicate plenty of income
beyond the end of the decade.