* Labour against splitting fund
* Conservatives, ahead in polls, want a review
* Opposition Progress Party says fund should be split into
smaller funds
OSLO, July 3 Norway's deputy finance minister
has dismissed opposition suggestions that the country's
sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should be split into
smaller funds, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"We fear that a split would lead to an unfortunate
competition between funds, which could lead to higher
risk-taking and too much weight being put on achieving
short-term results," financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv quoted
deputy finance minister Hilde Singsaas as saying.
The opposition Conservatives, which polls suggest will win
parliamentary elections in September, have said the fund could
be separated from the Norwegian central bank, which has managed
it since it was set up in 1996.
They have promised to look at alternative ways of managing
the oil fund given how large it has become. The fund's
investments totalled $719 billion as of Wednesday.
A smaller opposition party, the populist Progress Party,
which may end up sharing power with the Conservatives, said on
Wednesday it would welcome a reorganisation of the fund.
"We envision a body that administers most of the money, much
like today. In addition we would want smaller units specialising
in fields like investing in renewable energy and in the world's
50 poorest countries," Ketil Solvik-Olsen, the Progress Party's
finance spokesman, told Dagens Naeringsliv.
Solvik-Olsen, a potential cabinet member after the
elections, said splitting the fund may be a good idea given its
size.
"Today the fund responds slowly to market changes," he said.
"It would also create a more dynamic management, which we think
is needed. With more units, you can better spread risks."
Singsaas, who belongs to the Labour party, said splitting
the fund into several parts would lead to higher costs and
pointed to neighbouring Sweden, which has several state pension
funds.
"The experience from the Swedish pension funds show that a
split-up would lead to higher costs and lead to a focus on
short-term results," she said.
Norway's wealth fund invests the country's revenues from oil
and gas production for future generations. It is one of the
world's largest investors.
The fund made a 5.4 percent return on its portfolio in the
first quarter of 2013.
