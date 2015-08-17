* Will no longer invest in Korea's Posco, Daewoo
International
* Also cuts investments in Malaysia's IJM Corp, Genting
* Sold stakes worth $267 mln
(Adds details on exclusions, stakes)
OSLO, Aug 17 Norway's $871 billion sovereign
wealth fund has excluded two South Korean and two Malaysian
companies from its investments, accusing them of turning
tropical forests into palm oil plantations, the fund said on
Monday.
Construction firm IJM Corp Bhd and conglomerate
Genting Bhd, both of Malaysia, and steelmaker POSCO
and conglomerate Daewoo International Corp
of South Korea, were removed from the fund.
The exclusions followed a recommendation by the fund's
Council of Ethics, which said the firms or their subsidiaries
were involved in the destruction of rain forests in Indonesia
and Malaysia.
The decision to exclude steel firm POSCO, the largest of the
investments, was due to its majority ownership of Daewoo
International, which made it indirectly responsible for the
subsidiary's activity, the council added.
The Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is the world's
top sovereign wealth fund, with assets of $871 billion, and has
a range of ethics criteria for excluding firms from its
portfolio, including severe environmental damage, nuclear
weapons making, tobacco production and labour conditions.
At the start of 2015, the Norwegian fund owned shares worth
1.49 billion Norwegian crowns ($180.24 million) in Posco, 67.5
million crowns in Daewoo International, 305.6 million crowns in
Genting and 344.8 million crowns in IJM. It only updates its
holding once per year.
Spokespeople for Daewoo International, Posco and Genting all
declined to comment. IJM was not immediately available for
comment.
Following the latest announcements there were 64 companies
on the exclusion list, which also includes mining company Rio
Tinto and retailer Wal-Mart. The fund
owns stakes in about 9,000 other firms globally.
($1 = 8.2667 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo,
Joyce Lee and Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in
Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Alister Doyle and Susan Thomas)