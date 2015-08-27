(Adds quotes)

OSLO Aug 27 Norway's $830 billion sovereign wealth fund has shrunk by more than five percent in the past month in a global stock market rout led by uncertainty over the health of China's economy, the fund's chief executive said.

Yngve Slyngstad also said the fund, the world's largest, would stick with its long-term investment strategy that he said has successfully saved the Nordic nation's vast surplus revenues from offshore oil and gas.

The fund (www.nbim.no/) holds about 1.3 percent of global equities.

"We have had a fall in value of more than five percent," Slyngstad told a podcast run by the Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang on Wednesday, referring to the past month.

He said 2015 so far had been "rather special" with currency swings and falls in commodity prices including oil. "Now there's a lot happening in China, and that has big consequences for the whole world economy," he said.

He defended the fund's strategy of investing about 60 percent in equities, 35 in fixed income and five percent in real estate, saying the fund had to accept some risks and could not simply put its cash in a bank.

"So far it has gone very well," he said of the fund, set up in 1990. He said Norway had invested 3.5 trillion Norwegian crowns ($420 billion) into the fund - and that its value had peaked at more than seven trillion.

