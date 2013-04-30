OSLO, April 30 Global bond returns are low and will be low for a long time, Yngve Slyngstad, the head of Norway's $735 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday, making it more difficult for investors to earn high enough returns.

The fund, which invests Norway's surplus oil revenue, has to keep between 35 and 40 percent of its assets in fixed income products and has shifted away from European assets towards Asia and emerging markets. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)