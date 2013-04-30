BRIEF-China SCE says it will issue US$200 mln senior notes due 2022
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
OSLO, April 30 Global bond returns are low and will be low for a long time, Yngve Slyngstad, the head of Norway's $735 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday, making it more difficult for investors to earn high enough returns.
The fund, which invests Norway's surplus oil revenue, has to keep between 35 and 40 percent of its assets in fixed income products and has shifted away from European assets towards Asia and emerging markets. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday.