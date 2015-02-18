OSLO Feb 18 Norway has lagged neighbour Sweden
in attracting wind power projects but planned changes to tax
rules are expected to lure investors back.
Norway and Sweden launched a common renewable support scheme
in 2012, the first of such kind in the world, to boost output
from green energy sources, such as wind, solar and biomass, by
26.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2020.
While Sweden has managed to erect wind turbines able to
produce up to 6.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year,
Norway has added just 0.3 TWh. Most of the new investment in
Norway went to hydropower, which is already the source of 95
percent of the country's electricity.
To change the situation and help the wind industry, the
Norwegian government has decided to harmonize depreciation rules
to bring them in line with Sweden and parliament is expected to
approve the new tax rules in spring.
"They are basically copying the Swedish depreciation rules,
which would allow investments to be recoved faster, and this is
a major step for the wind industry," said Andreas Thon Aasheim,
an advisor at Norwegian wind power association Norwea.
By boosting wind power generation, Norway would be able to
save water in its reservoirs and export hydropower to European
countries to help them replace power generated by fossil fuels.
It would increase Norway's security of power supply in dry
years, even if wind power can be more volatile.
More wind power should also lead to lower, but more
volatile, wholesale electricity prices as wind power has close
to zero marginal costs.
SLICE OF THE PIE
Norwea's Aasheim said he expected the tax amendments to
result in several investment decisions in Norway this year which
could increase wind output significantly, when built.
"We can still add 6-8 TWh in new wind power production by
2020 (under the support scheme) as a result of these decisions,
though the situation wouldn't change immediately," Aasheim said.
Including output from wind farms, which were built before
2012 or were not included in the "green certificate" scheme,
wind turbines produced 11.5 TWh in Sweden and 2.2 TWh in Norway
in 2014, data showed.
Aasheim said Norwegian wind projects could be helped if wind
turbine producers cut their prices to get a slice of the market.
"There is fierce competition between wind turbine suppliers
to enter the market in Norway, which still remains no man's land
in terms of wind power," Aasheim said.
Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems
signed a letter of intent with Norway's state-owned
energy group Statkraft in January to supply wind turbines for
six planned wind farms.
Denmark generated 13.1 TWh in wind power in 2014, accounting
to 39 percent of its total consumption, the latest data from
Danish Energy Agency showed.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Clarke)