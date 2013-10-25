OSLO, Oct 25 OSLO Oct 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's biggest investors, returned 5.0 percent on its portfolio in the third quarter of 2013, beating its own benchmark index by 0.1 percentage point, it said on Friday.

Among the biggest changes in its portfolio, it increased its holdings in Mexican government bonds by 28 percent. The fund also increased its holdings in Brazilian debt so that it became its ninth-biggest bond holding.

The fund also dumped French government bonds, with France falling out of the top 10 of the fund's top holdings. In the second quarter, French bonds were in fifth place.

The fund publishes the list of its top 10 government bond holdings only.

The fund slightly increased the share of equity holdings to 63.6 percent of its portfolio from 63.4 percent three months ago and slightly cut its ownership of government bonds.

"Stock market returns in the third quarter were driven mainly by continued economic recovery in developed markets," Yngve Slyngstad, the fund's chief executive, said in a statement.

"But higher economic activity in China led a rebound towards the end of the period. Fixed income investments continued to perform relatively poorly."

The fund's investments totaled $477 trillion Norwegian crowns or $810 billion on Friday.