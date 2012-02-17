OSLO Feb 17 Norway's finance minister said he was wary of a proposal by the central bank to cut by 25 percent the amount of oil revenue the country permits itself to use each year in the state budget, saying the existing spending rule is strict enough.

"The spending rule has served us well and resulted in a great sense of confidence about the Norwegian economy," said Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen. "We must therefore be cautious about changing the spending rule."

On Thursday, Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said the parliament's rule limiting oil-revenue spending in most years to 4 percent of the value of Norway's oil-backed sovereign wealth fund should be tightened to 3 percent.

The 4-percent rule was set up a decade ago to match the assumed yearly return on the fund's investments so the fund, worth $591 billion on Friday, in theory could last forever. But since 1998 the average investment return has been 2.5 percent.

Since fresh oil proceeds have swelled the fund anyway, a 3-percent drawdown would represent the same amount that 4 percent used to do. In fact, Olsen said, last year's fiscally restrained budget took only about 3 percent from the fund.

"Adapting petroleum revenue spending to a lower expected return should not therefore be particularly demanding," he said.

At today's fund value, a spending-rule change to 3 percent from 4 percent would reduce the oil money available to balance the national budget to about $17.7 billion from $23.6 billion. ($1 = 5.7825 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Kim Coghill)