June 24 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA will buy at least 17 Boeing Co Dreamliners to double its long-haul fleet as soon as U.S. regulators approve flights on its Irish subsidiary, Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Kjos said in an interview Wednesday.

The Irish subsidiary needs approval to fly the same aircraft from the United States to Europe and new destinations such as South Africa, Kjos said. Without approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Kjos said Norwegian will not need to place additional Dreamliner orders but instead will use its current fleet, separate from the Irish subsidiary, for more extensive U.S. service. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)