BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
OSLO, April 21 Budget airline Norwegian Air will likely order an extra 10 Dreamliners from Boeing , its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"We have an option for an extra 10 Dreamliners (on top of the 40 we have under delivery). We will likely use that option. Unless long-haul growth subsides completely," Bjoern Kjos said on the sidelines of a company earnings presentation. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042