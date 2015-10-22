* Orders 19 Dreamliners for delivery between 2017 and 2020
* Deal worth more than $5 bln at list prices
* Has option for another 10 planes
* Shares drop 8 pct as Q3 costs disappoint
(Adds quotes by Norwegian Air CEO and CFO, analyst, detail on
financing, share)
By Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Oct 22 Budget carrier Norwegian Air
has ordered up to 29 Boeing Dreamliners as it
expands its long-haul services, which its chief executive has
promoted with an eye-catching promise of $69 fares to cross the
Atlantic.
Norwegian, Europe's third-biggest budget airline by
passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet, has
launched flights to the Middle East, southeast Asia and the
United States, as well as expanding routes in its core European
market, taking its low-cost offer into the long-haul market.
Its CEO, ex-fighter pilot Bjoern Kjos, recently told Reuters
the company could launch one-way transatlantic fares at just $69
as early as 2017, without saying how many flights would be
available at that price.
Average prices are likely to be closer to $300 for a round
trip, Kjos said.
The airline said on Thursday it would first order 19 of
Boeing's 787-9 Dreamliners with a list price of more than $5
billion for delivery between 2017 and 2020, and would have an
option to order an extra 10.
Boeing said it was the largest single order for Dreamliners
from a European airline.
Shares in Norwegian Air, which posted earnings slightly
below market expectations, were down 7.9 percent at 0822 GMT,
lagging an Oslo benchmark index down 0.6 percent.
"Costs were higher than expected. The effects of the weaker
crown currency were higher than expected," said Ivar Andreas
Lemmechen Gjul, an analyst at brokerage Fondsfinans.
Operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR)
rose to 2.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($251 million), compared
with 1.22 billion a year earlier and an average expectation of
2.08 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Norwegian said its latest order took its total of unfilled
orders from Boeing to more than 150, including 100 737 MAXs. It
also has on order 100 Airbus A320neos.
Analyst Lemmechen Gjul, who rates the stock "buy", saw the
new order as positive. "They are doing something completely new
for a low-cost airline in the long-haul market," he said. "They
have an advantage on their competitors for the next five years."
Norwegian already flies to California, Florida, New York and
Boston and is looking to expand by serving U.S. airports that
have low fees and little or no international service, such as
New York's Westchester County Airport.
Like much of Norwegian's fleet, the new planes will be owned
by subsidiary Arctic Aviation Assets Ltd (AAA), which may be
spun off at some point, Kjos said, confirming earlier media
reports.
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David
Holmes)