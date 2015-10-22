BRIEF-AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson
* AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 22 Budget airline Norwegian Air will order nineteen 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing , with an option for an additional ten planes of the same type, in what it said was the largest single order of Dreamliners made in Europe. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
March 22 About 17,000 AT&T Inc workers in California and Nevada went on strike on Wednesday, alleging that the company violated contract terms by forcing employees to do work outside their areas of expertise.
KIEV, March 22 Ukraine's central bank said sanctions against subsidiaries of Russian banks will take effect from Thursday, and will include prohibitions on financial operations that benefit the banks' parent structures.