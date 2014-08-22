(Repeats to additional readers)

OSLO Aug 22 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle will establish a long-haul base at London's Gatwick airport and plans to move many pilots currently based in Bangkok to the British base, Norwegian said on Friday.

Norwegian opened a short-haul base at Gatwick last year and has launched flights to the United States. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)