OSLO Feb 10 Budget airline Norwegian Air has signed charter contracts worth 400 million Norwegian crowns ($52.7 mln) with Germany's TUI, Britain's Thomas Cook and Sweden's Nazar, it said on Tuesday.

The contracts, for around 2,000 flights, are for flying charter passengers from Britain and the Nordic countries to Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey. ($1 = 7.5876 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)