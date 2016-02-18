Feb 18 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA will start direct flights between Paris and the United States this summer but must postpone new service from Cork, Ireland, as U.S. regulators mull whether to approve those flights, Chief Executive Bjørn Kjos said in an interview on Thursday.

The Paris flights underscore the ambitions of Europe's third-biggest budget carrier to rapidly expand its long-haul business from the United States. The airline has relied on the fuel-efficient 787 jetliner from Boeing Co to keep its costs low and cut fares on trans-Atlantic routes dominated by traditional flag carriers. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)