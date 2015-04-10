* Figures better than expected, stock up 7 pct (Adds detail)

OSLO, April 10 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle suffered its first ever drop in passenger numbers in March because of a pilots' strike which cost the airline around 350 million crowns ($43.3 million) in lost revenue and added costs, it said on Friday.

Europe's third biggest low-cost carrier after Ryanair and EasyJet said its passenger numbers fell to 1.73 million in March from 1.81 million a year earlier despite increased booking around Easter.

"Bookings have gradually picked up again, due to several sales campaigns after the strike," the firm said. "However, solid booking figures during spring will not be able to compensate for loss of income during the strike."

The figures were better than feared, analysts said, and the stock was trading up 7.5 percent at 0712 GMT making it the top gainer on Oslo's benchmark index.

Around 700 Scandinavian pilots held an 11-day strike in early March, affecting around 200,000 passengers, demanding a new collective agreement.

Still, revenue passenger kilometres were up by 7 percent, reflecting the company's fast-growing long-haul business, while the airline's load factor jumped to 84.2 percent from 77.8 percent a year earlier.

Passenger yield, or revenue per passenger per kilometre flown, rose to 0.39 Norwegian crowns in March from 0.38 crowns a month earlier.

Cancelled flights had a negative impact of 120 million crowns ($14.8 million), additional costs due to the strike were around 110 million crowns, and lost forward bookings totalled around 120 million crowns for March and April, the firm said in a statement.

