* Passengers in October up 15 pct year on year to 2.2 mln

* Passenger yield up month on month

* Traffic figures beat analyst expectations

* Shares up 4.3 pct

OSLO, Nov 6 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle reported unexpectedly strong October traffic and yield data on Thursday, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent.

Norwegian Air has been expanding rapidly with new bases around Europe, in countries such as Britain and Spain, and this summer took on one of the most competitive aviation markets by launching services between London and New York.

Europe's No.3 budget airline by passenger numbers - behind Ryanair and easyJet - carried more than 2.2 million passengers in October, up 15 percent from a year ago, it said in a monthly report.

Passenger yield, a measure of revenue per passenger per kilometre flown, rose to 0.44 Norwegian crowns in October from 0.43 crown a month earlier.

"Passenger revenue came in 1 percent ahead of our estimate," Pareto Securities analyst Jon Gjertsen said. "In our view, this should support an improved yield trend for Norwegian going forward."

Gjertsen has a buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of 300 crowns.

The passenger and traffic increase has been driven by new short-haul bases in Europe and the long-haul operations to North America and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement.

Norwegian expects growth in capacity, or available seat kilometres (ASK), to slow to about 5 percent next year from 35 percent this year.

Its shares rose 4.3 percent to 232.6 crowns by 1107 GMT. It trades on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9, above Ryanair's 13.8 and EasyJet's 12.2, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The September report was very weak, so expectations were low ahead of this report, but we see a positive relief today," Fondsfinans analyst Ivar Gjul said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)