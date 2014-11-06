* Passengers in October up 15 pct year on year to 2.2 mln
* Passenger yield up month on month
* Traffic figures beat analyst expectations
* Shares up 4.3 pct
OSLO, Nov 6 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle
reported unexpectedly strong October traffic and yield
data on Thursday, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent.
Norwegian Air has been expanding rapidly with new bases
around Europe, in countries such as Britain and Spain, and this
summer took on one of the most competitive aviation markets by
launching services between London and New York.
Europe's No.3 budget airline by passenger numbers - behind
Ryanair and easyJet - carried more than 2.2
million passengers in October, up 15 percent from a year ago, it
said in a monthly report.
Passenger yield, a measure of revenue per passenger per
kilometre flown, rose to 0.44 Norwegian crowns in October from
0.43 crown a month earlier.
"Passenger revenue came in 1 percent ahead of our estimate,"
Pareto Securities analyst Jon Gjertsen said. "In our view, this
should support an improved yield trend for Norwegian going
forward."
Gjertsen has a buy recommendation on the stock, with a
target price of 300 crowns.
The passenger and traffic increase has been driven by new
short-haul bases in Europe and the long-haul operations to North
America and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement.
Norwegian expects growth in capacity, or available seat
kilometres (ASK), to slow to about 5 percent next year from 35
percent this year.
Its shares rose 4.3 percent to 232.6 crowns by 1107 GMT. It
trades on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9,
above Ryanair's 13.8 and EasyJet's 12.2, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"The September report was very weak, so expectations were
low ahead of this report, but we see a positive relief today,"
Fondsfinans analyst Ivar Gjul said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)