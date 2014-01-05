OSLO Jan 5 The Chief Executive of budget
airline Norwegian Air Shuttle, Bjoern Kjos, plans to
meet Boeing management in the United States next week to
discuss problems with its Dreamliner planes, Norwegian media
reported on Sunday.
Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline after
Ryanair and EasyJet, launched long-haul
operations last year and hoped to capitalise on the Dreamliner's
lower operating costs.
But during the autumn its first two Dreamliners broke down
more than half a dozen times, forcing it to lease back-up planes
at short notice or cancel flights.
Its newest, the third, plane was grounded in the United
States before Christmas, and the company said spare parts had to
be ordered for the replacement.
"As far as I know the plane is not back in service yet, we
have a wetleased (Boeing) 777 today between Oslo and New York,"
Anne-Sissel Skaanvik, a spokeswoman for the Norwegian, said in
an email to Reuters.
Wetleasing means hiring a plane with a crew.
Norwegian Air might see whether it needs to replace its
maintenance service provider, daily VG quoted Kjos as saying in
an interview.
Skaanvik could not confirm the quote, but said Kjos, who was
already in the United States, was planning a number of meetings
there next week.
The Dreamliner was intended as a game changer for the
aviation industry as its lightweight body and sophisticated
engines cut fuel consumption by 20 percent.
But it has been beset by problems, including battery fires
that grounded the model for months last year and forced Boeing
to come up with a new battery design.
The first two Dreamliners bought by the Norwegian Air have
previously suffered hydraulic and electrical
faults.
Boeing promised to fix problems quicker after its executives
met with Norwegian Air in Oslo in September.
After that, Norwegian ordered two more Dreamliners for
delivery in 2016.