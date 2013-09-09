OSLO, Sept 9 Norwegian Air Shuttle has
experienced its second technical problem with a Boeing
Dreamliner within a week and is frustrated with the time taken
to resolve these issues, it said on Monday.
Budget airline Norwegian was forced to ground a Dreamliner
in Stockholm for several days last week because of a brake issue
and had to keep another one in Oslo on Sunday because of issues
with its power supply.
"Of course you expect some minor problems initially (with a
new aircraft), but now we have experienced two incidents in a
few days that have taken way too long a time to fix," Lasse
Sandaker-Nielsen, a spokesman for Norwegian said.
The Dreamliner, Boeing's new carbon-composite aircraft, had
a rocky start after problems with its lithium-ion batteries
forced airlines to ground the plane for months this year.
Last week, Norwegian was forced to lease aircraft on short
notice to avoid costly flight cancellations. It plans to discuss
the ramifications of the outages with Boeing.
"So we will now take this to Boeing and see what we can get
out of it," Sandaker-Nielsen said. "When a new aircraft has to
stay on the ground for as long as we have seen twice during the
last week, I believe it is too long."
Boeing was not immediately available to comment.
Norwegian operates two Dreamliners and has six more on
order. The airline is planning to expand its transatlantic
services as its fleet grows.