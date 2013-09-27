BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian Air Shuttle suffered another Boeing Dreamliner breakdown on Friday which delayed a flight from Bangkok to Stockholm, a spokesman said on Friday.
Norwegian has suffered a series of breakdowns with its two Dreamliners and Boeing has promised to provide a team of engineers to the Oslo-based airline to improve the aircrafts' performance.
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2lUywvw Further company coverage: