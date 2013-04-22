HELSINKI, April 22 Finnish flag carrier Finnair has sold its 4.7 percent stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle for 53 million euros ($69 million), it said on Monday

Finnair said the capital gain from the deal was around 34 million euros, and would be recorded as income in the second quarter.

Norwegian shares were transferred to Finnair as part of Finnair's sale of its Swedish subsidiary FlyNordic to Norwegian.

($1 = 0.7644 euros)