UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
OSLO Nov 8 Budget airline Norwegian will launch its long haul operations with flights to North America and Asia next year, the firm said on Thursday as it takes on battered Nordic carrier SAS on yet another front.
Norwegian will begin flying to New York and Bangkok from its bases in the Nordics in second quarter when it receives the first of eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners and also plans to establish a base in Bangkok where it can operate at a significantly lower cost, it said.
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.
Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it plans to launch a cash tender offer to buy up to an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's stock at 53 Mexican pesos per share, valuing the deal at about $590 million.