OSLO Nov 8 Budget airline Norwegian will launch its long haul operations with flights to North America and Asia next year, the firm said on Thursday as it takes on battered Nordic carrier SAS on yet another front.

Norwegian will begin flying to New York and Bangkok from its bases in the Nordics in second quarter when it receives the first of eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners and also plans to establish a base in Bangkok where it can operate at a significantly lower cost, it said.