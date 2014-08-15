BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 Norwegian Property ASA
* Said on Thursday that Famaday Trading Inc. has appointed
Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank
ASA, to explore the opportunity to acquire up to 35 million
shares (equal to 6.38% of the outstanding shares) in
Norwegian Property ASA
* Said price is NOK 9.50 per share
* Said book building process commences immediately, and
will close before market opening on Aug. 15
* Said Famaday currently holds 80,842,794 shares in NPRO,
representing 14.74% of the share capital and the votes in
NPRO
Source text: bit.ly/1mPq4qs
Further company coverage:
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016