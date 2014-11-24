Nov 24 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Geveran Trading Co Ltd has on November 21, 2014 purchased 25,633,104 shares in Norwegian Property ASA at a price of 10 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says as a result, Geveran's ownership in Norwegian Property has increased to 205,910,242 shares, constituting 37.54 per cent of shares and votes in company

* Geveran Trading Co Ltd is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for benefit of his immediate family

* Geveran will make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in Norwegian Property within four weeks