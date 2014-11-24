Nov 24 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Says Geveran Trading Co Ltd has on November 21, 2014
purchased 25,633,104 shares in Norwegian Property ASA at a price
of 10 Norwegian crowns per share
* Says as a result, Geveran's ownership in Norwegian
Property has increased to 205,910,242 shares, constituting 37.54
per cent of shares and votes in company
* Geveran Trading Co Ltd is indirectly controlled by trusts
established by John Fredriksen for benefit of his immediate
family
* Geveran will make a mandatory offer for the remaining
shares in Norwegian Property within four weeks
