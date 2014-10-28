BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina
Oct 28 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Enters into new lease contract for Badehusgaten 37 in Stavanger
* Enters into new lease contract for Badehusgaten 37 in Stavanger

* Says lease length is 5.5 years and tenant is expected to move in at end of Q1 2015
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.