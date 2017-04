Jan 15 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Nian AS sells 154,000 shares in NPRO at a price of 10.20 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share

* Says following this transaction Nian AS' shareholding in NPRO will be 0 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6650 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)