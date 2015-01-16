Jan 16 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. ltd. (offeror) announces results of mandatory offer for Norwegian Property

* Geveran received acceptances of mandatory offer for a total of 31,234,030 shares, representing about 5.55 percent of outstanding shares and votes in Norwegian Property

* Says together with 205,910,242 shares already owned by Geveran, offeror now owns and holds rights to a total of 237,144,272 shares, representing about 43.24 percent of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property

* Says settlement of mandatory offer will be made as soon as reasonably possible, and no later than Jan. 30, 2015