Oct 15 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Said on Monday Punis AS and Nian AS, related parties to Nils K. Selte, member of the Board of Directors in NPRO has sold 433,087 shares at a price of 9.6969 Norwegian crowns per share

* Said following the transaction Selte and related parties shareholding in NPRO will be 154,000

Source text: bit.ly/1ERZR6d

