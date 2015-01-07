Jan 7 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken says offer price by Geveran
Trading of 10 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share is below fair
value range of NPRO shares
* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) says offer price
reflects discount of 7 pct according to latest reported Net
Asset Value
* SEB concludes that offer from Geveran is below the fair
value range defined by SEB as per the date hereof and from a
financial point of view
* The Board's overall assessment is that the offer is 5-15
pct below the fair value of the Norwegian Property shares
($1 = 7.7329 Norwegian crowns)
