Oct 24 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Announces positive results and fair-value adjustments for
investment
* Q3 gross rental income 187 million Norwegian crowns
(Reuters poll 187 million crowns)
* Q3 operating profit before value adjustments 139.5 million
crowns (Reuters poll 143 million crowns)
* Q3 profit before tax and fair-value adjustments 40.3
million (Reuters poll 38.4 million crowns)
* Says rental income is expected to rise gradually during
2014 and early 2015 in step with the completion of the
development projects and the phasing-in of the leases awarded
* Says the company's financial results will continue to be
affected for a time by strategic vacancy and by the execution of
the current development projects
