By Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott
| PARIS/NEW YORK, Sept 29
PARIS/NEW YORK, Sept 29 The brochure for Boeing
Co's aircraft repair service makes a simple assertion:
"No one knows Boeing airplanes better than Boeing."
Now that claim is being put to a visible test as budget
airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA grounded a brand new,
$212 million 787 Dreamliner over the weekend. The airline
demanded Boeing fix the state-of-the-art jet, saying it needs
repairs after less than 30 days in service.
Investment analysts say the glitch involving a hydraulic
pump is minor and isolated, and it is unlikely to affect
Boeing's stock price, which is towering at record levels.
But Norwegian Air's vocal airing of its complaints is
another black eye for the troubled Dreamliner. It follows a
string of electrical and other safety problems that included
battery meltdowns so severe they prompted regulators to ban the
long-haul jetliner from flight for more than three months this
year.
On Sunday, Polish airline LOT 787 flying from Toronto to
Warsaw was forced to land at Iceland's Keflavik airport after
problems with its air system.
Norwegian Air's formal request on Saturday for Boeing to
take charge of fixing the plane throw a spotlight on an often
overlooked facet of the 787's performance: reliability. And it
shows how quickly a plane that cannot fly can hit a carrier's
bottom line.
Like other airlines with small long-haul fleets, Norwegian
Air does not have a spare plane it can use if a jet breaks down.
The carrier said it had to rent planes and cancel tickets when
it could not use its 787s, and the company's stock has fallen 6
percent since a peak earlier this month, hit by a string of 787
problems and concerns about its broader business.
"Reliability is a big deal, especially for low-cost carriers
such as Norwegian," said Russell Solomon, an analyst at Moody's
Investors Service in New York.
But since the problem appeared to be a "one-off" and part of
the normal growing pains for a new plane, he added, it probably
would not unsettle Boeing investors.
HALF A DOZEN BREAKDOWNS
When Norwegian Air began long-haul operations this year, it
aimed to capitalize on the Dreamliner's lower operating cost and
the jet's promised 20 percent savings on fuel burn.
But the first two Dreamliners, delivered in recent weeks and
part of a planned fleet of eight, broke down more than half a
dozen times in September, forcing Norwegian Air to lease back-up
planes on short notice or cancel flights.
Norwegian Air grounded its 787s several times, citing
problems with brakes, hydraulic pumps and power. On Sept. 23,
the carrier said one Dreamliner was beset with problems in the
oxygen supply to the cockpit. A problem with a valve on the
airline's second 787 was repaired around the same time, but only
after delaying a flight from Oslo to New York.
Boeing said the repairs of the latest problem, to be carried
out in Stockholm where the aircraft is parked, would take a
matter of days. That is much better than with the 787's volatile
battery system, which grounded the worldwide fleet of
Dreamliners from mid-January through late April.
"Norwegian has contracted with Boeing to provide
engineering, spare parts and maintenance services for its 787s,"
Boeing said in a statement. "We regret the inconvenience and
disruption caused to the airline and its passengers as a result
of this process."
Norwegian Air was the first to sign up for Boeing's GoldCare
maintenance contract for its 787s, and is still the sole 787
customer for the plan. The brochure says GoldCare "significantly
reduces the risk of new airplane introduction surprises" and
helps airlines keep the plane in service.
But the grounded planes have prompted Norwegian Air to voice
its dissatisfaction with the aircraft.
"The aircraft's reliability is simply not acceptable,"
Norwegian Air spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said on Saturday.
"Our passengers cannot live with this kind of performance."
Saturday's announcement capped a tough week for Boeing in
which Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner flew to
Oslo to face Norwegian Air bosses over the earlier 787 mishaps.
Boeing maintains a formidable global workforce to support
planes, and tracks the status of out-of-order jets in real time
at an operations center in Seattle. But even so, the world's
largest commercial jet manufacturer had appeared unprepared for
the storm of negative publicity Norwegian Air stirred.
"They didn't do themselves any favors at all when Ray Conner
went to Norway and did not talk publicly," said Richard
Aboulafia, an analyst at the Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia.
"There was no better signal for the airline to aggressively
go public" with its complaints, he added.
The public relations furor appeared to ease after Conner met
with Norwegian Air management on Wednesday. Boeing promised to
locate spare parts centers at all of the airline's long-haul
destinations and send a team of engineers to the Nordics to
monitor the planes.
Said Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjorn Kos after the
meeting: "It was a positive discussion."
SERVICE BUSINESS TEST
All new airplanes have so-called teething problems when
first entering service, and most are forgotten when the issues
are ironed out. The Airbus A380 superjumbo had wing
cracks that required reworking by the manufacturer, but that
crisis faded from the headlines.
Boeing faces an additional test with the 787 and Norwegian
Air because Boeing had claimed that the jet's advanced
electrical systems and computerized fault-tracking would be both
easier and cheaper to repair.
Boeing and rival Airbus also face a test of efforts to build
lucrative after-sales service businesses to boost profit
margins. Even as Boeing touts the reliability of its service,
other airlines have been raising concerns about 787s.
A 787 operated by Poland's LOT airline had to land
unexpectedly in Iceland on Sunday due to a fault in its air
identification system, a spokeswoman for the airline said on
Sunday.
Like Norwegian air, state-owned LOT airline has had a list
of problems with its Dreamliners, including last week delaying
flights after check-ups showed two planes lacked gas filters.
LOT also said last week that Boeing had until the end of the
year to agree on compensation for the three-month grounding of
the 787 because of the battery issues, or it would take the
matter to court.
Norwegian Air's GoldCare maintenance contract has served
only to deepen Boeing's PR troubles by giving the company direct
responsibility for sorting problem out.
Still, Solomon at Moody's said it would take significantly
more than Norwegian Air and LOT's problems to dent investor
confidence in Boeing as an investment, or a credit risk.
It would have to be "something that called into question the
viability of the program," hurting Boeing's reputation and
finances, he said.
Instead, Boeing is "performing quite well in these two
important regards," and still has strong growth prospects for
its commercial plane business.
(Reporting by Balasz Koranyi in Oslo, Tim Hepher in Paris and
Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Edward Tobin and Leslie
Gevirtz)