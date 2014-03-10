(Modifies headline to include phrase "may be delayed")
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian Air was
expected to have four Boeing 787 Dreamliners delivered
this spring but delivery may now be delayed for a few weeks
after Boeing reported finding some wing cracks, daily newspaper
Aftenposten said on Monday.
Boeing said last week that "hairline cracks" had been
discovered in the wings of about 40 787 Dreamliners that are in
production, marking another setback for the company's newest
jet.
Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline by
passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet,
said it was confident in the ability of Boeing to honour its
obligations, Aftenposten reported.
"When Boeing agrees deliveries with us, there is always room
for delays. We expect these deliveries to happen within that
time," a spokeswoman was quoted as saying.
Norwegian Air has ordered 14 Dreamliners from Boeing in
total, including three jets that are already in operation, which
have suffered some technical problems in recent months.
During the autumn its first two Dreamliners broke down more
than half a dozen times, forcing it to lease back-up planes on
short notice or cancel flights.
In January a fuel leak caused a flight from Bangkok to Oslo
to be delayed by 19 hours.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Greg Mahlich)