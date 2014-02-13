(Corrects the 3rd para to show that the firm is leasing the planes)

OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian Air has signed a letter of intent that will add four more Boeing Dreamliners to its long-haul fleet, boosting the total to 14, the low-cost airline said on Thursday.

The new planes, a stretched version known as 787-9, will be delivered in 2017 and 2018.

Norwegian said it would lease the new planes. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)