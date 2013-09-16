OSLO, Sept 16 Norwegian Air Shuttle has
suffered another technical fault with one of its Boeing
787 Dreamliners, the latest in a series of glitches to hit the
new carbon-fibre jet.
"We had a technical problem with a hydraulic pump, resulting
in a weight limitation and unfortunately we had to leave 70
passengers behind in New York on Sunday," Norwegian spokesman
Lasse Sander-Nilsen said on Monday.
"We have not done the math yet, but we expect that Boeing
will take their share of responsibility," he added.
Norwegian had to briefly ground both of its Dreamliners
earlier this month due to various technical faults, including
brake and power issues.
The Dreamliner was expected to be a game-changer for the
aviation industry as its use of lighter materials and new
engines promised 20 percent savings in fuel consumption.
But the programme has been troubled by more than three years
of delays in getting the planes into service and several
problems since then, including the temporary grounding of all
planes because of overheating batteries.