LONDON Oct 17 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle will launch transatlantic flights from London's Gatwick airport to New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale starting next July, it said on Thursday.

Norwegian launched long haul services from Scandinavia earlier this year after receiving the first two of its eight brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. It also sharply expanded its short haul operations in London with flights primarily to holiday destinations along the Mediterranean.