OSLO, Sept 7 Budget carrier Norwegian Air
Shuttle said on Wednesday the number of passengers it
carried in August rose 19 percent year-on-year to 1.527
million.
Norwegian Air, which competes with Scandinavian leader SAS
, said total passenger traffic, a measure of the number
of passengers and kilometres flown (RPK), rose 26 percent.
The yield -- or average revenue per passenger carried and
kilometre flown -- was estimated at 0.51 Norwegian crown for
August, compared with 0.56 crown in July and 0.52 in August
2010.
