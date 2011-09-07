OSLO, Sept 7 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Wednesday the number of passengers it carried in August rose 19 percent year-on-year to 1.527 million.

Norwegian Air, which competes with Scandinavian leader SAS , said total passenger traffic, a measure of the number of passengers and kilometres flown (RPK), rose 26 percent.

The yield -- or average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown -- was estimated at 0.51 Norwegian crown for August, compared with 0.56 crown in July and 0.52 in August 2010. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Dan Lalor)