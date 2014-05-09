OSLO, May 9 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget carrier, reported improved traffic and efficiency figures on Friday, indicating a recovery in its performance after an especially difficult winter. Norwegian said its yield and load-factor figures, both measures of its efficiency, jumped in April, despite a warning by rival SAS that the market remained difficult. "The market has been looking for signs of a recovery and stabilisation of yield, so this will probably get a positive reaction," Tian Tollefsen, an analysts at SEB Enskilda, said. "These numbers were better than expected." Norwegian shares rose more than 3 percent by 0733 GMT, making the stock one of the top gainers among the top stocks in Oslo. SAS, which has been losing market share to Norwegian for years, trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, estimating competition in its home Scandinavian markets would push down yields and cut around 1 billion Swedish crowns ($154 million) from pretax earnings. But Norwegian's yield, or average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown, rose to 0.46 crowns in April from 0.40 crowns, despite downward pressure from an increase in its long-haul operations. Its load factor, which indicates how successful it was in filling seats, rose to almost 80 percent from 73.6 percent a year earlier, though some of that was due to the timing of Easter. Its total passenger traffic, or revenue passenger kilometres, increased 49 percent, as the airline rapidly expands both its long- and short-haul offering. Separately Finnair said its total traffic increased 4.8 percent in April from a year earlier, while SAS reported a 13.7 percent rise. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)