OSLO, September 28 Norwegian Energy Company ASA : * Noreco : contemplated private placement and bond issue * Noreco proposes a private placement of up to NOK 400 million * Wants also an unsecured bond issue of NOK 300 million * At the same time, Noreco will propose that holders of the Company's existing

bonds give their consent for waivers of certain financial covenants in the

bond agreements * The price in the Private Placement will be determined through an accelerated

bookbuilding process * The net proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement will be used to

fund exploration, refinance part of bond NOR03, and for strengthening of the

balance sheet and general corporate purposes * The Company's main shareholders, IKM Industri-Invest AS and Lyse Energy AS

(both represented on the Board of Directors), will subscribe and be

allocated new shares worth at least NOK 40 million and NOK 10 million

respectively in the Private Placement * No price limits have been indicated on these subscriptions * The bookbuilding period commences today, 28 September 2012, at 10.00 CET.

The bookbuilding period may close at any time on short notice * The completion of the Private Placement will be conditional upon the

following conditions being satisfied: all necessary corporate resolutions

being validly made, including without limitation approval by an

Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about

23 October 2012 (the "EGM"); the Company successfully raising NOK 300

million in new debt through issue of a new contemplated bond loan with

maturity in December 2013; the bondholders' meetings of the holders of the

bonds NOR04, NOR05, NOR06 and NOR07 approving waivers of certain financial

covenants as requested by the Company * Subject to successful placement of the Private Placement, the Board of

Directors will propose a subsequent offering