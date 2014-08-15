Aug 15 Norwegian Property ASA : * Stein Erik Hagen's investment company Canica AS has bought 12,800,000 shares in at a price of NOK 9.55 per share vs last closing price at 9.18 on August 14 * Following this transaction Canica AS' shareholding in Norwegian Property will be 72,008,232 shares corresponding to 13.13 per cent of the shares in the company * CEO in Canica AS, Nils K. Selte, is member of the Board Directors in Norwegian Property