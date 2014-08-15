BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 Norwegian Property ASA : * Famaday has today acquired 29,204,970 shares in Norwegian Property * The shares were acquired at a price of NOK 9.50 per share * Following completion of the purchase, Famaday will hold 110,047,764 shares in Nirweguab Property, representing 20.07% of the share capital and the votes in Norwegian Property
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016