OSLO, July 9 Budget airline Norwegian Air is expanding its long-haul operations by launching a new route between Copenhagen and Bangkok, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet will start flying the the new route from Oct. 30, it said.

Norwegian already offers direct routes between Bangkok and Oslo and Stockholm.

Last week the company said it was looking to buy more than 20 new 787-9 Dreamliner long-haul planes as it plans to keep expanding its international services. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)