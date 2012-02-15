MUMBAI Feb 15 U.S private equity fund Norwest Venture Partners has invested $15 million in Manthan Systems, an unlisted Indian software products company, for a minority stake, the Indian company said on Wednesday.

Manthan Systems provides business intelligence and analytics solutions for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries.

Existing investors in the company include Fidelity Growth Partners and IDG Ventures, Manthan said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)